South Florida beats East Carolina 69-63

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP)David Collins registered 16 points as South Florida got past East Carolina 69-63 on Saturday.

Justin Brown had 12 points for South Florida (7-5, 3-3 American Athletic Conference). Alexis Yetna added 10 points.

Tremont Robinson-White scored a career-high 29 points for the Pirates (7-3, 1-3). Jayden Gardner added 10 points and 10 rebounds. Bitumba Baruti had eight rebounds.

