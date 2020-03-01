Live Now
South Dakota tops N. Dakota 77-67 behind balanced scoring

NCAA Men's Basketball
VERMILLION, S.D. (AP)Tyler Peterson had 17 points to lead five South Dakota players in double figures as the Coyotes defeated North Dakota 77-67 on Saturday.

Triston Simpson added 15 points for the Coyotes (20-11, 10-6 Summit League). Tyler Hagedorn and Stanley Umude scored 14 each and Cody Kelley had 10. Umude also had six rebounds.

Tied 39-39 at the break, North Dakota scored a season-low 28 points in the second half. The Coyotes made 19 of 26 free throws while North Dakota was 5-for-10.

Marlon Stewart had 19 points for the Fighting Hawks (13-17, 7-9) before fouling out. Filip Rebraca added 17 points and 12 rebounds. De’Sean Allen-Eikens had 15 points and eight rebounds.

The teams meet again in the Summit League quarterfinal for the third and sixth seeds on March 8.

