GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP)Alex Arians made 1 of 2 free throws with 2.9 seconds left to give South Dakota State a 60-59 win over North Dakota on Saturday.

Zeke Mayo scored 14 points and added nine rebounds and six steals for the Jackrabbits (8-9, 3-2 Summit League). Matt Dentlinger scored 14 points while going 6 of 9 and 2 of 5 from the free throw line, and added seven rebounds. Arians was 4 of 11 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Tsotne Tsartsidze led the Fighting Hawks (6-11, 0-4) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and six rebounds. Matt Norman added 12 points for North Dakota. In addition, Brady Danielson had 10 points and eight rebounds.

