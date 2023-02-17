DENVER (AP)Zeke Mayo’s 27 points helped South Dakota State defeat Denver 80-75 on Thursday night.

Mayo shot 8 for 15 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 9 of 9 from the free throw line for the Jackrabbits (16-11, 11-4 Summit League). William Kyle III scored 11 points, shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line. Matthew Mors was 4 of 7 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.

Justin Mullins led the Pioneers (13-16, 4-12) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Tevin Smith added 17 points and two steals for Denver. Touko Tainamo also had 13 points and eight rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. South Dakota State visits Omaha and Denver hosts South Dakota.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.