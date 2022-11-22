CYPRESS LAKE, Fla. (AP)Mason Archambault’s 19 points helped South Dakota defeat Long Island University 68-58 on Tuesday.

Archambault also contributed four steals for the Coyotes (3-2). Tasos Kamateros scored 13 points and added six rebounds. Paul Bruns recorded 11 points and was 4 of 10 shooting (1 for 5 from distance).

Marko Maletic led the way for the Sharks (1-3) with 19 points. LIU also got 12 points and two steals from R.J. Greene. In addition, Cheikh Ndiaye finished with six points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.