VERMILLION, S.D. (AP)Tasos Kamateros had 24 points in South Dakota’s 82-48 victory over UMKC on Saturday night.

Kamateros added six rebounds for the Coyotes (12-18, 7-11 Summit League). Kruz Perrott-Hunt scored 21 points, shooting 6 for 12 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line. Mason Archambault recorded 13 points and finished 5 of 6 from the field. The Coyotes snapped a five-game slide.

Rayquawndis Mitchell led the way for the Kangaroos (11-20, 7-11) with 13 points. Jeff Ngandu added nine points and nine rebounds for UMKC. In addition, Tyler Andrews finished with nine points.

