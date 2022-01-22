South Carolina Upstate defeats Charleston Southern 70-57

NCAA Men's Basketball
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP)Jordan Gainey had 17 points and six assists as South Carolina Upstate defeated Charleston Southern 70-57 on Saturday.

Bryson Mozone had 15 points and seven rebounds for South Carolina Upstate (8-10, 5-1 Big South Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive victory. Mysta Goodloe added 11 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Tahlik Chavez had 18 points and six rebounds for the Buccaneers (4-14, 1-5). Sadarius Bowser added 14 points. Claudell Harris Jr. had 11 points and eight rebounds.

