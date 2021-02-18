South Carolina Upstate beats Presbyterian 65-51

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CLINTON, S.C. (AP)Everette Hammond had 13 points as South Carolina Upstate beat Presbyterian 65-51 on Thursday.

Josh Aldrich added 12 points and Khydarius Smith had 11 points for South Carolina Upstate (5-16, 5-10 Big South Conference), which ended its five-game road losing streak. Tommy Bruner added 10 points and eight assists. The Spartans forced a season-high 22 turnovers.

Rayshon Harrison had 20 points for the Blue Hose (7-13, 5-11). Winston Hill added 12 points and five steals, and Owen McCormack had 11 points.

The Spartans evened the season series against the Blue Hose. Presbyterian defeated South Carolina Upstate 75-65 last Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES