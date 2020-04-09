1  of  2
Live Now
President Trump, White House coronavirus task force to hold Thursday briefing Governor and state officials provide an update on COVID-19 efforts in New Mexico

South Carolina guard Bolden leaving program for final season

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP)South Carolina guard Jair Bolden is leaving the men’s basketball program and will play his final season elsewhere.

The school confirmed Bolden’s departure. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound point guard from Brooklyn, New York will join his third school as a graduate transfer and be eligible to play immediately.

Bolden spent his first two seasons at George Washington, sitting out the 2018-19 season before playing in 31 of 32 games for South Carolina.

Bolden started the first 15 games for the Gamecocks and had 22 points in leading them to a 70-59 victory at defending national champion Virginia this past December.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞