MOBILE, Ala. (AP)Greg Parham scored 19 points as South Alabama beat Louisiana Monroe 81-45 on Saturday night.

Parham added five assists for the Jaguars (15-14, 8-8 Sun Belt Conference). Jamar Franklin finished 5 of 8 from the field to add 12 points. Judah Brown shot 4 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Tyreke Locure finished with 12 points and three steals for the Warhawks (11-18, 7-9). UL Monroe also got seven points, six rebounds and four blocks from Victor Baffuto. Jamari Blackmon also recorded five points.

