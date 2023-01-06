MOBILE, Ala. (AP)Isaiah Moore had 20 points and South Alabama beat Arkansas State 63-45 on Thursday night.

Moore was 8 of 14 shooting and 4 of 5 from the free throw line for the Jaguars (7-8). Owen White added 15 points while shooting 5 for 10, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc, and he also had four steals. Kevin Samuel shot 6 of 8 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding 11 rebounds and six blocks.

Omar El-Sheikh led the Red Wolves (9-7) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Avery Felts added 14 points for Arkansas State. In addition, Julian Lual finished with five points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.