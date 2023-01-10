NEW YORK (AP)Joel Soriano scored 20 points to help St. John’s defeat Butler 77-61 on Tuesday night.

Soriano added 10 rebounds for the Red Storm (12-6, 2-5 Big East Conference). AJ Storr scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line. Andre Curbelo recorded 11 points and was 3 of 6 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Red Storm.

Chuck Harris led the Bulldogs (10-8, 2-5) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and three steals. Simas Lukosius added 15 points and two steals for Butler. Ali Ali also put up 10 points, four assists and two steals.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.