Solomon, Kachelries carry Stephen F. Austin past UIW 83-65

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANTONIO (AP)Calvin Solomon had 13 points to lead six Stephen F. Austin players in double figures as the Lumberjacks defeated UIW 83-65 on Saturday night.

David Kachelries added 12 points for the Lumberjacks (7-2, 3-0 Southland Conference). Charlie Daniels chipped in 11, Cameron Johnson scored 11 and Nigel Hawkins and Roti Ware had 10.

Keaston Willis had 15 points for the Cardinals (5-6, 2-2). Des Balentine added 10 points. Drew Lutz had 10 points.

