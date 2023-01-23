BOSTON (AP)Braeden Smith scored 21 points as Colgate beat Boston University 64-51 on Monday night.

Smith was 8 of 9 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line for the Raiders (15-7, 9-0 Patriot League). Tucker Richardson scored 15 points while shooting 7 for 12, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc, and added 11 rebounds, six assists, and three steals. Oliver Lynch-Daniels shot 5 for 11, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points. It was the ninth win in a row for the Raiders.

Walter Whyte led the Terriers (10-12, 3-6) in scoring, finishing with 11 points. Fletcher Tynen added 10 points and six rebounds for Boston University. Jonas Harper also had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.