Smith scores 16 to lift Chattanooga past Samford 70-64

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP)Malachi Smith posted 16 points and nine rebounds as Chattanooga beat Samford 70-64 on Wednesday night.

Darius Banks had 12 points for Chattanooga (12-4, 3-4 Southern Conference). David Jean-Baptiste added 12 points. A.J. Caldwell had 10 points.

Samford totaled 22 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Logan Dye had 13 points for the Bulldogs (6-8, 2-5). Preston Parks added 12 points. A.J. Staton-McCray had 11 points and six rebounds.

The Mocs improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs for the season. Chattanooga defeated Samford 73-68 on Jan. 6.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES