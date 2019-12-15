Closings & Delays
Smith scores 14 to lead UCF over Sacred Heart 76-65

NCAA Men's Basketball
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP)Collin Smith had 14 points as Central Florida beat Sacred Heart 76-65 on Sunday.

Darin Green Jr. had 12 points for UCF (8-2), which earned its fifth straight win. Ceasar DeJesus added 11 points. Dre Fuller Jr. had 10 points for the home team.

Sacred Heart scored 28 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Jare’l Spellman had 14 points for the Pioneers (6-5), whose four-game winning streak was broken. E.J. Anosike added 12 points. Cameron Parker had 10 points.

Central Florida takes on Bethune-Cookman at home on Wednesday. Sacred Heart matches up against Holy Cross on the road next Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

