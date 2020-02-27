Smith leads Texas A&M-CC past New Orleans

NCAA Men's Basketball
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Myles Smith scored 17 points and Nolan Bertain and Jordan Hairston each scored 16 and Texas A&M Corpus Christi beat New Orleans 81-75 on Wednesday.

Irshaad Hunte scored 12 and the Islanders (11-17, 7-10 Southland Conference) shot 32 of 54 (59.3%) including 11 of 19 (57.9%) from beyond the 3-point arc. Texas A&M Corpus Christi distributed 20 assists and managed to overcome 18 turnovers. 3/8

Bryson Robinson led New Orleans (8-19, 4-13) with 23 points. Troy Green scored 19 and Jahmel Myers scored 15. The Privateers finished 31-of-60 shooting (51.7%) but missed eight foul shots.

Smith’s three-point play with 11:27 remaining gave the Islanders a 54-53 lead they were up the rest of the way. His play ignited a 20-7 run. Hunte’s 3 with 5:36 left made it 71-60. New Orleans never got closer than five from there.

