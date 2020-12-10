Smith leads Chattanooga past Bellarmine 77-68

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP)Malachi Smith had 18 points and 11 rebounds as Chattanooga beat Bellarmine 77-68 on Wednesday night.

Jamaal Walker and A.J. Caldwell added 15 points each for Chattanooga (5-0). David Jean-Baptiste had 14 points and Caldwell had eight rebounds.

Pedro Bradshaw had 22 points and six rebounds for the Knights (1-2). Dylan Penn added 19 points and six assists, and Alec Pfriem had seven rebounds.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com