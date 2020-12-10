Smith leads Chattanooga past Bellarmine 77-68

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP)Malachi Smith had 18 points and 11 rebounds as Chattanooga beat Bellarmine 77-68 on Wednesday night.

Jamaal Walker and A.J. Caldwell added 15 points each for Chattanooga (5-0). David Jean-Baptiste had 14 points and Caldwell had eight rebounds.

Pedro Bradshaw had 22 points and six rebounds for the Knights (1-2). Dylan Penn added 19 points and six assists, and Alec Pfriem had seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery