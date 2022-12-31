RADFORD, Va. (AP)DaQuan Smith had 20 points in Radford’s 69-51 victory over Presbyterian in a Big South Conference opener on Saturday.

Smith shot 8 for 11, including 4 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Highlanders (7-8). Bryan Antoine scored 13 points while shooting 4 for 11 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added three steals. Madiaw Niang was 3 of 4 shooting and 3 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with nine points. The Highlanders ended a five-game slide with the victory.

Marquis Barnett finished with 12 points for the Blue Hose (5-10). Crosby James added 10 points for Presbyterian. Kobe Stewart also had seven points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. Radford hosts South Carolina Upstate and Presbyterian visits Winthrop.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.