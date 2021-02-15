Smellie, Parker lead Idaho State over George Fox 84-59

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP)Austin Smellie had 19 points to lead five Idaho State players in double figures as the Bengals routed George Fox 84-59 on Monday.

Brayden Parker added 15 points, Emmit Taylor III chipped in 14, Tarik Cool scored 13 and Malik Porter had 11 for Idaho State (12-7, 8-1 Big Sky Conference).

Zach Sly had 12 points for the Bruins. Ryan Lacey added 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

