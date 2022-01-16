Smalls scores 18 to carry American past Bucknell 63-55

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It's a wish worth waiting for. After the pandemic changed the plans for an Albuquerque teen's ask from the Make A Wish Foundation, he finally got his life-changing wish granted on Sunday.

Mason Prieskorn loves being outdoors, especially hunting. "I hunt anything, anything I can get in the scope, really," he said. But it can get tricky for him.