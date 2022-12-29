OREM, Utah (AP)Tahj Small scored 19 points as Utah Valley beat Sam Houston 80-64 in a Western Athletic Conference opener on Thursday night.

Small shot 8 for 14, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Wolverines (10-4). Le’Tre Darthard scored 15 points while going 5 of 14 (4 for 12 from distance). Justin Harmon was 4 of 7 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points. The Wolverines picked up their seventh straight win.

Qua Grant finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and two steals for the Bearkats (10-3). Jaden Ray added 13 points and two steals for Sam Houston. In addition, Donte Powers finished with 10 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Utah Valley hosts Utah Tech while Sam Houston visits New Mexico State.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.