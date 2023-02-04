WASHINGTON (AP)Colin Smalls’ 17 points helped American defeat Patriot League-leading Colgate 61-60 on Saturday night.

Smalls finished 8 of 13 from the field for the Eagles (15-8, 7-5 Patriot League). His jumper with 17 seconds left gave the Eagles a 3-point lead and they held on for the win. Elijah Stephens added 11 points while finishing 5 of 10 from the floor and had three steals.

Oliver Lynch-Daniels finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and three steals for the Raiders (17-8, 11-1). Tucker Richardson added 12 points and six assists for Colgate. Keegan Records finished with 10 points, six rebounds and two steals. The Raiders broke an 11-game winning streak with the loss.

