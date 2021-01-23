Small leads Texas St. over Louisiana-Monroe 69-63

NCAA Men's Basketball
MONROE, La. (AP)Isiah Small had 20 points as Texas State beat Louisiana-Monroe 69-63 on Saturday.

Mason Harrell had 11 points for Texas State (11-4, 5-1 Sun Belt Conference), which won its fifth consecutive game.

Russell Harrison had 21 points for the Warhawks (4-11, 2-6), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Marco Morency added 16 points and seven rebounds.

Koreem Ozier was held to two points. The Warhawks’ leading scorer entering the contest at 13 points per game, he failed to make a shot from 3-point range (0 of 4).

The Bobcats improve to 2-0 against the Warhawks this season. Texas State defeated Louisiana-Monroe 57-47 on Friday.

