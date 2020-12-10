Small leads Tarleton to easy win over Arlington Baptist

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP)Tahj Small had the first double-double since Tarleton became a Division I school this season, scoring 19 points and grabbing 1 rebounds to lead the Texas to an 84-43 win over Arlington Baptist on Wednesday night.

Shakur Daniel and Herj Ngalamulume both added a career-high 14 points to help give Tarleton coach Billy Gillispie his 150th win as a Division I coach. Daniel added seven rebounds, six assists and five streals while Ngalamulume had six rebounds, four steals and three blocks.

Tarleton (2-2) led 48-16 at the half.

Da’vione Stafford scored 18 points for Arlington Baptist.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery