Sloan lifts E. Tennessee St. over Missouri St. 77-76

NAPLES, Fla. (AP)David Sloan had a career-high 20 points, including a jumper with three seconds left to lift East Tennessee State past Missouri State 77-76 on Tuesday night.

Sloan hit a jumper with 1:04 left to put the Buccaneers in front, 75-74, but Demarcus Sharp hit from the floor with :29 left to put the Bears in front.

Ledarrius Brewer had 14 points for East Tennessee State (3-2). Jordan King added 14 points. Ty Brewer had 12 points.

Isiaih Mosley had 18 points for the Bears (3-2). Jaylen Minnett added 17 points. Gaige Prim had 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

—

—

