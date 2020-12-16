Sloan carries East Tennessee State over Gardner-Webb 65-60

NCAA Men's Basketball
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP)David Sloan had 18 points and seven assists as East Tennessee State narrowly defeated Gardner-Webb 65-60 on Tuesday night.

Ledarrius Brewer added 14 points for the Buccaneers (2-3), and Vonnie Patterson chipped in 10 points.

D’Maurian Williams had 17 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (0-3). Anthony Selden added 11 points. Jaheam Cornwall had seven rebounds.

