Slay, Flowers lead High Point over SC Upstate 63-52

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP)Denny Slay II registered 17 points as High Point defeated South Carolina Upstate 63-52 on Wednesday night.

Ahmil Flowers added 13 points and Lydell Elmore chipped in 11 points and seven rebounds for High Point (3-5, 1-2 Big South Conference).

Nevin Zink tied a career high with 21 points and had 12 rebounds for the Spartans (0-9, 0-3). Dalvin White added 10 points and Bryson Mozone had seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery