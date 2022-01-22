Slawson scores 18 to lead Furman over Wofford 75-50

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP)Jalen Slawson posted 18 points and three blocks as Furman easily beat Wofford 75-50 on Saturday night.

Slawson made 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Mike Bothwell had 15 points for Furman (14-7, 6-2 Southern Conference). Alex Hunter added 10 points. Marcus Foster had 10 points.

Wofford totaled 23 second-half points, a season low for the team.

B.J. Mack had 14 points and nine rebounds for the Terriers (12-8, 4-4). Isaiah Bigelow added 4 points and 10 rebounds.

