Slawson lifts Furman past Southern Wesleyan 89-49

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP)Jalen Slawson tallied 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead Furman to an 89-49 win over Southern Wesleyan on Wednesday night.

Mike Bothwell had 17 points and six rebounds for Furman (3-0). Clay Mounce added 11 points and six assists. Noah Gurley had 11 points.

Arusha Hunter had 13 points for the Warriors.

