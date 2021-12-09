Slater leads Long Beach St. past Bethesda 102-69

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is asking commuters to avoid the area of Central Ave. and Rio Grande Blvd. as officers investigate a fatal crash on Friday morning. APD reports that officers responded around 6:40 a.m. to a rollover crash in the area.

Authorities say one person was transported to the hospital but died from their injuries. Central Ave. is closed eastbound. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.