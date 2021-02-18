Skipper-Brown lifts E. Illinois over Murray St. 68-59

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

MURRAY, Ky. (AP)Jordan Skipper-Brown recorded 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead Eastern Illinois to a 68-59 win over Murray State on Thursday night.

Marvin Johnson had 18 points and six rebounds for Eastern Illinois (8-16, 5-12 Ohio Valley Conference). Deang Deang added 10 points.

Josiah Wallace, the Panthers’ second leading scorer entering the contest at 15 points per game, was held to seven points (3-of-10 shooting).

Chico Carter Jr. had 21 points for the Racers (12-10, 9-8), whose four-game winning streak came to an end. KJ Williams added 15 points and eight rebounds. Tevin Brown had 11 points.

The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Racers on the season. Eastern Illinois defeated Murray State 74-68 on Jan. 7.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES