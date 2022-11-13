FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP)Mike Sixsmith’s 23 points helped Sacred Heart defeat Columbia 88-85 on Sunday.

Nico Galette made a layup with 55 seconds left to put the Pioneers on top and after a Columbia turnover he scored inside off a feed from Joey Reilly with 15 seconds remaining. Blair Thompson missed a tying 3 with five seconds to play.

Sixsmith was 9 of 14 shooting, including 2 for 7 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Pioneers (2-1). Reilly scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 12 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added six assists. Galette recorded 14 points and was 6 of 11 shooting (1 for 3 from distance).

The Lions (0-3) were led by Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa, who recorded 28 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals. Avery Brown added 19 points, six assists and two steals for Columbia. Liam Murphy also had 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.