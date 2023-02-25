EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP)Damarco Minor’s 25 points helped SIU Edwardsville defeat Southeast Missouri State 93-78 on Saturday night.

Minor also added six rebounds for the Cougars (18-13, 9-9 Ohio Valley Conference). Ray’Sean Taylor added 16 points while shooting 6 for 14, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc, and he also had seven rebounds and six assists. Shamar Wright recorded 12 points and was 6 of 13 shooting.

The Redhawks (15-16, 10-8) were led by Chris Harris, who posted 20 points, six rebounds and four assists. Southeast Missouri State also got 14 points from Aquan Smart. Phillip Russell also had 13 points and four assists.

