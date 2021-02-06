Sisoho Jawara leads Weber St. to sweep of Montana St. 82-74

NCAA Men's Basketball
OGDEN, Utah (AP)Seikou Sisoho Jawara made 5 of 6 from 3-point range, scoring a career-high 25 points as Weber State swept Montana State 82-74 on Saturday, suddenly jumbling the Big Sky standings.

Montana State had entered the weekend undefeated in conference. Now, Eastern Washington claims the top spot at 7-2 with the Bobcats, Weber State and Southern Utah all just behind at 6-2.

Dontay Bassett added 17 points for Weber State (11-4), which won its fourth consecutive game. Zahir Porter added 15 points. Isiah Brown had 11 points.

Amin Adamu had 19 points for the Bobcats (9-5). Xavier Bishop added 18 points. Mike Hood and Jubrile Belo each had 12 points.

Weber State defeated Montana State 96-88 on Thursday.

