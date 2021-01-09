Sims scores 15 to lift Middle Tennessee past FIU 67-56

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP)Donovan Sims had 15 points and six rebounds as Middle Tennessee beat Florida International 67-56 on Saturday.

Jordan Davis had 13 points for Middle Tennessee (3-5, 1-1 Conference USA). DeAndre Dishman added 12 points and eight rebounds.

Florida International scored 28 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Antonio Daye, Jr. had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Panthers (8-4, 2-2). Radshad Davis added 11 points and nine rebounds. Tevin Brewer had 10 points.

Florida International defeated Middle Tennessee 68-55 on Friday.

