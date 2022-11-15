MARTIN, Tenn. (AP)K.J. Simon’s 18 points helped UT Martin defeat Harris-Stowe 96-53 on Tuesday night.

Simon had seven rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Skyhawks (2-2). Parker Stewart scored 14 points and added five rebounds and six steals. Jalen Myers shot 3 for 5, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

The NAIA-member Hornets (0-2) were led in scoring by Alex Nunnally, who finished with 14 points. Ken Martin added 11 points for Harris-Stowe. In addition, Jamarric Hammond had seven points and seven rebounds.

NEXT UP

UT Martin visits Ole Miss in its next matchup on Friday.

—

