Simmons lifts Abilene Christian over McMurry 89-54

ABILENE, Texas (AP)Airion Simmons had 14 points as Abilene Christian rolled past McMurry 89-54 on Saturday night.

Coryon Mason had 13 points for Abilene Christian (2-2). Mahki Morris added 11 points. Furaha Cadeaux de Dieu had 10 points. Damien Daniels had a career-high 10 assists plus two points.

CJ LeBlanc had 13 points for the War Hawks.

