Silins scores 22 to lead FAU past UTEP 76-70

FRISCO, Texas (AP)Karlis Silins had a career-high 22 points as Florida Atlantic topped UTEP 76-70 in the second round of the Conference USA tournament on Wednesday night.

FAU (13-9), the East Division’s No. 4 seed, will advance to play the West Division top-seeded Louisiana Tech in a Thursday quarterfinal.

Bryan Greenlee had 13 points and Michael Forrest added 11 for FAU.

Souley Boum scored 23 points for the Miners (12-12). Bryson Williams and Keonte Kennedy each added 14 points and seven rebounds.

