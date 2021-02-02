Shumate scores 25 to lift Toledo past Akron 91-76

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP)JT Shumate scored 25 points and Toledo won its fifth straight in a 91-76 win over Akron on Tuesday night.

Marreon Jackson scored 19 points with 11 rebounds and eight assists for Toledo (16-4, 11-1 Mid-American Conference). Spencer Littleson scored 17 points and Keshaun Saunders scored 14.

The Rockets’ second leading scorer, Ryan Rollins (15 ppg) went scoreless and missed all four of his 3-point shot attempts from beyond the arc.

Toledo put up a season high 49 points before the break.

Loren Cristian Jackson had 32 points for the Zips (10-4, 8-3), whose six-game win streak came to an end. Bryan Trimble Jr. added 14 points and Camron Reece grabbed eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES