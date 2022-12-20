BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP)JT Shumate’s 19 points helped Toledo defeat Vermont 84-72 on Tuesday.

Shumate also contributed five rebounds for the Rockets (8-4). Setric Millner Jr. scored 18 points and added 10 rebounds. Rayj Dennis scored 16 points.

The Catamounts (6-8) were led in scoring by Dylan Penn, who finished with 20 points. Aaron Deloney added 15 points for Vermont. Robin Duncan finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.