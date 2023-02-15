GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP)Myreon Jones scored 15 points on five 3-pointers and short-handed Florida beat Mississippi 79-64 on Wednesday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

Florida’s leading scorer, Colin Castleton, broke his right hand with 15:05 left in the second half and likely will miss the rest of the season. Castleton had been averaging 24.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks over his last four games.

Castleton’s teammates responded by shooting 59% from the field, including 10 of 17 from 3-point range. Will Richard put Florida ahead by double digits for good with 11:54 left at the start of an 8-0 run for a 62-46 lead.

Richard and Kowacie Reeves each had 13 points for Florida (14-12, 7-6 SEC). Reeves scored in double figures for the second straight game after a four-game stretch with 13 combined points. Jones had been struggling with his shot, going scoreless in his last two games and averaging just three points on 5-of-20 shooting over his last four games.

Florida made its final nine shots of the first half and led 39-29 at the break after shooting 67%, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range. Mississippi made just one of its last nine shots before halftime.

Matthew Murrell scored 15 points and Jaemyn Brakefield added 14 for Mississippi (10-16, 2-11).

Florida plays at Arkansas on Saturday while Ole Miss hosts Mississippi State.

