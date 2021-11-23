Sherfield scores 31 to lead Nevada past George Mason 88-69

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP)Grant Sherfield had a career-high 31 points, adding six assits, as Nevada beat George Mason 88-69 on Tuesday night.

Desmond Cambridge Jr. had 21 points for the Wolf Pack (2-4), who ended a four-game losing streak. Kenan Blackshear added 12 points and six assists.

Davonte Gaines had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Patriots (4-3). Josh Oduro added 15 points and Devon Cooper scored 13.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com