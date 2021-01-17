Sherfield scores 27 to carry Nevada past Fresno St. 79-65

RENO, Nev. (AP)Grant Sherfield scored 27 points, making it six 20-point games in a row, and Nevada beat Fresno State 79-65 on Sunday.

Sherfield hit all 10 of his free throw attempts. He added eight assists.

Desmond Cambridge Jr. had 12 points and 11 rebounds, his first double-double of the season, for Nevada (10-5, 5-3 Mountain West Conference). Tre Coleman added 11 points.

Orlando Robinson had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (5-5, 3-5). Deon Stroud added 13 points and six rebounds. Isaiah Hill had 13 points.

Nevada defeated Fresno State 73-57 on Friday.

