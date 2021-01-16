Sherfield scores 23 to lead Nevada over Fresno St. 73-57

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

RENO, Nev. (AP)Grant Sherfield had 23 points as Nevada beat Fresno State 73-57 on Friday night.

Desmond Cambridge Jr. had 13 points for Nevada (9-5, 4-3 Mountain West Conference). Warren Washington added 13 points.

Orlando Robinson had 15 points for the Bulldogs (5-4, 3-4). Isaiah Hill added 15 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES