Sherfield leads Nevada past Boise St. on late shot

RENO, Nev. (AP)Grant Sherfield hit a jump shot with three seconds left to lift Nevada to a 74-72 win over Boise State on Friday night. On the next possession for the Broncos, RayJ Dennis missed a 3-pointer, allowing the Wolf Pack to hold on for the victory.

Desmond Cambridge Jr. had 21 points to lead the Wolf Pack. Sherfield added 20 points.

K.J. Hymes Jr. had 17 points for Nevada (13-7, 8-5 Mountain West Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory.

Derrick Alston Jr. had 23 points for the Broncos (14-3, 10-2). Emmanuel Akot added 19 points. Abu Kigab had 15 points.

Boise State has lost two of its last three following a 13-game win streak to fall a half-game behind conference-leading Utah State.

