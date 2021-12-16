Sherfield just misses triple-double, leads Nevada to win

[1] Search warrant released in shooting death of 2-year-old boy A judge granted a search warrant for officers to search the home of a Santa Fe Police officer after his two-year-old son was found dead earlier this month. A search warrant affidavit now breaks down the 911 call that the mother, Courtney Harmon, made at Officer Jonathan Harmon's home in Rio Rancho on December 8. In the call, Courtney says their son Lincoln, "fell off a chair" in the kitchen and he was unconscious and surrounded by blood. Police say they found a shell casing and projectile on the kitchen floor next to the child and an empty gun holster on the counter. According to the search warrant, there was no mention of a gun during the 911 call. Right now, Rio Rancho Police declined to provide an update on the investigation and CYFD won't say if they are involved.

[2] Thousands without power in northern New Mexico Hundreds of New Mexicans are expected to get power back by midday on Thursday after a powerful wind storm ripped through the state. Early Wednesday morning wind knocked out power to all 3,200 Northern Rio Arriba Electric customers in the Chama and Tierra Amarilla areas. The outage lasted into the night, leaving some to seek shelter from the Hernandez Community Center. Crews from Las Cruces are on their way to help fix five more damaged transmission poles.