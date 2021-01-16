Sheppard leads Belmont to 11th straight victory 98-91

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP)Ben Sheppard made five 3-pointers and scored a career-high 22 points as Belmont extended its winning streak to 11 games, defeating Jacksonville State 98-91 on Saturday.

Nick Muszynski had 18 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for Belmont (14-1, 8-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Luke Smith added 18 points and eight assists. JaCobi Wood had 15 points.

The 98 points were a season best for Belmont.

Martin Roub tied a career high with 21 points for the Gamecocks (8-5, 4-3). Amanze Ngumezi tied a career high with 20 points and had three blocks. Darian Adams had 18 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.

Jacksonville State made 15 3-pointers and Belmont sank 14. Belmont made 20 of 24 free throws to the Gamecocks’ 2-of-6.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES