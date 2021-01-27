Sheppard carries Rhode Island over La Salle 73-60

PHILADELPHIA (AP)Jeremy Sheppard had a career-high 25 points as Rhode Island got past La Salle 73-60 on Wednesday.

Sheppard hit 5 of 6 3-pointers.

Fatts Russell had 14 points and six assists for Rhode Island (9-8, 6-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Makhel Mitchell added 11 points.

Christian Ray had 15 points and six rebounds for the Explorers (7-9, 4-5).

