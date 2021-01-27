Sheppard carries Rhode Island over La Salle 73-60

LAS VEGAS (AP)Rollie Worster had 19 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and three steals to lead all five Utah State starters scoring in double figures and the Aggies beat UNLV 83-74 on Wednesday night.

Neemias Queta, Justin Bean and Brock Miller added 13 points apiece and Marco Anthony scored 12 for Utah State (13-5, 10-2 Mountain West). Bean had nine rebounds and two steals and Queta grabbed eight rebounds and blocked two shots.