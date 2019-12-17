Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 5:30PM

Shepherd scores 27 PTs to lead Charlotte past Valparaiso

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP)Jordan Shepherd scored a career-high 27 points on 9-of-14 shooting and Charlotte beat Valparaiso 67-57 on Monday night.

Shepherd made all eight of his free throw attempts, Jahmir Young scored 14 and Amidou Bamba scored 10 for the 49ers (5-4) who have won three of four.

Donovan Clay’s 3-pointer to start gave Valparaiso (6-5) its only lead of the game. Bamba scored back-to-back layups which started a 13-3 run for Charlotte.

The 49ers finished 22-of-44 shooting and were 19 of 27 from the free throw line. The Crusaders were just 1 for 4 from the line.

Javon Freeman-Liberty led Valparaiso with 17 points and Clay scored 11. The Crusaders now have lost four of six.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Submit a Display

Enter Today